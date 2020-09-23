Can you take one more column about the virus? Can you stand one more reflective story on how it has brought us all closer as families or has given us time to slow things down? Stories about how the world was spinning too fast and it gave us great pause to think about our futures and well … our pasts. It has slowed us all down and that has been a good thing.
Point well taken.
Until this: Last week my oldest son tells me that two of his three college kids have the Covid 19 bug and well let’s just say that was a sucker punch to their old Granny. Suddenly the virus that I hoped was fading like the flowers in the yard - took a gasp and came back swinging.
The twins for once did different things. Gigi went back to UW-LaCrosse without issue. She settled into her cute new apartment and put her nose to the academic grindstone. Pre-med. Lots of heavy duty courses to keep her busy. Trying to graduate in three-years is her challenge and it looks as if she’ll make it. Great kid.
Then her twin brother, Hunter and their sister Micah went off to college in Mankato, Minnesota. Hunter choosing to attend an out-of-state school because aviation degrees are offered and Micah choosing Mankato after being offered a scholarship for academics and track (pole vaulting). Hunter was delighted and pledged to watch out for his younger sibling, and off they went.
Within weeks, they came back home and with scratchy throats and their parents shepherded them in to the clinic for Corona tests. Both positive.
Hunter quickly turned that around after a few days of cold-like symptoms and was on the mend. Going back to his studies in aviation and getting in all his required flying hours. He felt fine.
Not so much our little Micah. She felt quite terrible and decided to camp out at home in the lower-level family room/isolation area and wait it out. In one day, she lost her sense of smell - an odd symptom of this virus. Then she lost her sense of taste. She stayed curled up on the big sofa and worked on her online classes and exams. Micah is a diligent student and was able to keep her grades up, hoping to come out of this on an even keel academically.
However, she felt so sad when her first college track practice came and went without her.
She’d put on her mask and walk with her parents - avoiding the neighbors.
She’d exercise and of course enjoy the home-cooking and the coddling - but this was the time for her to transition into her new life and try to see if she could compete as a college vaulter.
She couldn’t have friends over. She couldn’t go to a movie or out to socialize at all. I could not go down to Stoughton to see her (strictly no visitors). I had to rely on Brian’s reports and I didn’t trust him not to gloss over her condition.
So the isolation drug along and she tried to regain her excitement about going away to college. She said that the first thing she had to do - was meet with the team doctor and coach. I am sure they will assess her condition before they direct her to begin practices. She’s worried about that - although has made a recovery of sorts.
I’ve read too much about Covid to cause me to have concerns, as many of those who contracted this odd virus had residual effects.
Do I worry too much? Yes. Is this natural for a Granny? Yes.
Just yesterday, Micah returned to campus and I am sure she was glad to come up out of the family room and come back into the world. She is eager to find her rightful place in Mankato and to vault 11-feet and feel the sunshine on her face. There was really nothing good about her experience, except that she appreciates regaining her personal freedoms, as we all will.
Her Granny can stop laying awake at night imagining her in the ICU and gasping for air. I can imagine instead, her soaring into the sky and over the bar with grace and strength.
Stay healthy gentle readers. Wear your masks!
