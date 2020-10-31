It turned quickly from rain, to sleet, to snow on Sunday afternoon.
I took the old terrier outside to take care of her business before she could balk at the wet grass (she forgets the chill of new snow on her paws from one year to the next).
I checked the calendar. Yup. October 25. Early for such dramatic changes in the weather, I’d say.
We need to pass some state legislation prohibiting snow until at least November. Here’s my hillbilly motion to that effect.
“I here-by put forth a motion to alter the legal language of the state administration code to read: The state of Wisconsin shall forthwith (I always wanted to use the word “forthwith” ) make it illegal and a punishable offense (felony) to allow any snow to fall before November 1. Thereby noting that any infraction will cause our state constituents undue demands on their spines keeping sidewalks clear, not to mention the seasonal stresses of finding their boots and a pair of mittens in the back of the closet.”
There should never be snow before Halloween. I remember my first Halloween in Chippewa Falls. It snowed like a heavy mid-winter storm and the little trick or treaters who came to my door, put out their plastic pumpkins for their candy deposit and there was an inch of water on the bottoms. Their treats were floating like tiny, chocolate barges.
This year “Sick or Treat” as it has been dubbed, is still unsettled. Most are pushing for the traditional door-to-door rampaging through their neighborhoods, others are holding “trick or trunk” passing candy from the rear of their vehicles and still others are going with a small house party with guests stationed six feet apart (try to keep sugared-up youngsters at a good social distance!) It’s a new kind of scary.
Speaking of scary, we’ve got it easy here in the bucolic pastures of Wisconsin. Sure we get some pretty threatening tornadoes and snow that is measured in feet - but I have a good friend, Glenna, who lives in Fort Collins, Colorado and although there are mountains and towering pines - there are also wildfires. Huge, wildfires blazing over thousands of acres of forests.
She told me that she’s packed for evacuation several times. The fire came as close as eight miles from her city and the skies grew dark and filled with ash and particles. It builds up like snow on the buildings and covers the vehicles. The ash is everywhere and it is not easy to clean up. Whenever you go out - the air smells acrid and smokey. To make it worse, Colorado is in a drought and everyone is looking to the weather reports in hope of some moisture in the air to help the firefighters.
She also mentioned that because of the fires in the mountains, the forest wildlife has come down to the city to wander around - looking for something to eat or go to a movie I guess.
She said it has been reported that there have been bear, elk and mountain lions spotted in the city. How would you like to meet a mountain lion on your way to pick up a gallon of milk?
According to the Internet weather, most of the state got a blessed foot of snow. This has put a serious damper on the fires in the mountains and given the firefighters time to reposition.
I remember when I first moved to Park Falls there was a big forest fire around Block House Lake. I had never seen anything like it. The roads were closed and the residents around the lake had gotten out - but even standing out on the highway - camera in hand - I could hear the fire crackling and the sound of trees crashing over. A big-bellied plane flew back and forth dumping loads of water on the blaze. Sadly, some nice structures were burned, but I don’t think anyone was hurt - scared for sure, but no injuries.
This is not intended to be political, but I have to share the odd words of our present administration, when he went to survey the California fires. He advised that they don’t have these huge fires in Europe and other countries - because they RAKE their forests. Oh my. Enough said.
Get out and vote and remember to wear your mask.
