Greetings and best wishes to my gentle readers! Because we are at somewhere around 20-days before Christmas, I have visions of twinkling lights, egg nog and sugar plum fairies dancing in my head.
Speaking of visions, wouldn’t you love to see the lighting of the enormous tree in Rockefeller Center in New York City? Most of us have witnessed the spectacle via television coverage. This year, it was on December 2nd. Gorgeous.
There are countless communities across our land that celebrate with a community holiday tree lighting ceremony and the Mayor or some other Grand Poobah, plugs in the colored lights and everyone ooh’s and ahh’s and then goes home and has some hot chocolate and cookies. It’s a tradition that is firmly enmeshed with pride of place.
And speaking of a matter of pride, all Northwood’s souls should be proud that the towering tree from our rich forest lands grace the huge rotunda at Wisconsin’s state capital in Madison. A heart-warming honor. It is something to see.
I am sure that the Covid has kept some carolers home - but Christmas is still to be celebrated with great joy, however that might happen for each of us.
The 2020 carolers might be wearing masks and standing six feet apart - but the melodious sounds of children’s voices will still raise us up.
New York City is a huge metropolis and so it only seems right that they have a huge tree. But, with all the air pollution, an enormous pine tree that could serve as an annual conifer, would probably never grow anywhere near Rockefeller Center.
So they have to cut one down and bring it into the city. Usually the trees come from upstate New York (but have come from other Eastern states) and are hauled by semi trucks to the city. This year, the tree was 75-feet tall and about 45-feet in diameter. That’s a big tree by anyone’s standards. It weighed eleven tons!
This year (and many Americans blamed it on 2020 and the kind of year we’ve had!) the tree was raised by the usual heavy cranes etc. and when it was righted in it’s place -the whispering began immediately. No one wants to be a tough critic on the huge and happy project, but it certainly appeared on screen to be one dang scraggly tree. There was more than one bald spot and the biggest boughs on the bottom sagged down so low there was no uniformity to be seen. Soon comparisons to a “Charlie Brown” tree were being made.
However, when the Norway spruce was lit with five miles of lights and was decorated, the critics faded away. The gaping holes had been filled with branches from another tree and it looked great.
The usual crowd at the lighting in NYC dwindled to nothing as visitors were required to stand 50 feet away,
However, despite the gray Covid mist that seems to hang over our country since the Christmas of 2019 - this unlikely holiday tree held its own surprise. Deep in its branches … a tiny owl clung for its life.
It had made the three-hour trip, probably wondering how it got to be on such an adventure and what was this busy place where it had ended up? An owl from the wilds - mystically tucked into a harvested tree and now… in the center of New York City. You can’t make this stuff up.
The northern saw-whet owl appeared to be a baby, but it was actually an adult bird only about five or six inches tall and weighing a mere three or four ounces. It’s round face is covered with brown and white feathers and it’s huge eyes are bright yellow - almost professorial in appearance.
One of the NYC men working on setting up the tree, found the owl, put it into a cardboard box and called his wife. She contacted a bird rescue center and they arrived to look the little owl over. A veterinarian and bird specialist examined the small fellow and found that despite the rough ride it probably had - it was fine.
But, it had been without food for three days and after it got some appropriate owl food to eat (mice - many mice). It regained its strength and the final chapter came when the bird center volunteers took the adventuresome owl (now called Rockefeller or Rocky for short) to a place they felt was the ideal surroundings in the forests and let it go.
The tiny saw-whet spread its wings and flew off into the winter skies.
So in the end, the awkward Norway Pine gave the city the most beautiful of living decorations. Call me a sap, but I like to think that the bright-eyed bird stands for a new beginning and a better year that lay ahead for all of us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.