It is never going to be perfect, but I have to admit that I think the business of weather forecasting is (thanks to advancing technology) getting a little closer to calling it right. There are still times when the meteorologists have to “walk back” a blizzard when the skies are clear, but it seems they are getting closer all the time.
I am writing this on Sunday and they (National Weather Service) are calling for snow to begin falling on Monday around noon, and continuing to snow until Tuesday, with five to nine inches in Waupaca County (I’ll let you know how it works out).
We have had a nice cover of standing snow most of the winter, and I read that in the Price County Review area there’s still 17 to 20 inches of standing snow. Especially in Glidden, the snow belt of the Northwoods.
But Valentine’s Day has now passed, and I always get a little more optimistic as we head into March. This year the equinox will arrive on March 20th. It will also be the night of the last of three “Super Moons.”
Back in the dark ages (my childhood), I remember that my Grandfather had various ways to predict the weather. The thickness of the caterpillar fuzz, the cornfields “penciling” or curling up in the dry summer. Robins returning early or late, deer crossing roads with even more regularity than the skunks or the geese heading north or south.
One of his “bibles” was the “Old Farmer’s Almanac.” A book that was written based on astrology, and that he read cover to cover.
It has been printed since 1792. I can’t think of any other published material that has endured this long. Published annually, it has endured and is still the smallish, paperback book with the familiar faded yellow cover - glitz and technology be danged.
It started out at a few cents and it now costs around $7.50, and will tell you when to hoe and when to sow and every other significant bit of folklore surrounding the environment without being pretentious about it.
The cover tells the story. It is always the same. Ornate borders with sketches of Benjamin Franklin and the publisher, Robert B. Thomas. “Teasers” that promise a full year of seasonal predictions. (The Old Farmers’ Almanac is not to be confused with the “Farmer’s Almanac,” another publication predicting the weather for the last 200 years. Competition has apparently been healthy for these two.)
The Old Farmer’s cover states that it is “Useful with a pleasant degree of humor.” Each corner features the same farm sketch in a different season. Across the bottom: Sun, Moon, Stars, and Planets. It seems odd that no-nonsense farmers such my Gramps would have any truck with astrology, but he trusted that book to guide his planting and his harvesting.
These hard-working farm folks would check the Almanac to find out the moon phases (and the next full moon), when to expect meteor showers, or the dates of any eclipses. Not to mention the sunrise, sunset and moonrise and set times.
Since I do not have a copy of the Almanac at my disposal, I am not sure what it purports to be true about Climate Change; might have to check with the bark on the trees or the bird song.
Both almanacs are said to have about an 80 percent accuracy rate in their predictions. I suppose that it was right often enough that my Gramps came to believe in it. I mean, what else did he have? Some fool on the LaCrosse television news with his tie askew and pointing to the map with an antenna he’d stolen off someone’s car? I mean, you have to go with what you’ve got, and I’d say information based on the sun, moon, stars, and planets seems as predictable as anything else.
