Greetings gentle readers and a Happy New Year to you all!
It seems everyone has been looking forward to the arrival of this brand new bouncing baby 2021.
I hope there were at least a few people who had a healthy and happy 2020, but I kind of think it was a real stinker for most.
I’ve heard 2020 called a lot of things, but none reflected on the year with positive verbiage. Some of the descriptors started with the letter “S” and some began with the letter “F.” No further clarifications should be necessary.
But, now we can all take a deep breath and look forward. The infant year has rolled across the threshold and we can clear our throats, pull up our socks and hike up our pants and begin again.
All of humanity desperately needs a break. A quiet, peaceful break.
The miracle vaccine is finally getting distributed this week and health care and front line workers followed by those most vulnerable to the virus are beginning to get on the two-injection plan - the aged, those who’ve had cancer or other serious diseases already and the others whose health puts them on the bubble for being designated as high risk.
While the numbers of victims remains up there - we can start to look at a roll-back on those numbers. I can’t wait until the day when it is declared that we have won the battle and we can all invite the neighbors in as opposed to trying to talk to them from the front lawn. I’ll be so glad when the kids can go back to school without fear. The day when we can meet in our schools, community centers or the library. When masks are worn by bank robbers and surgeons and not the rest of us.
I am looking forward to walking around the park without the kids and their parents seeming skittish about my presence. I am looking forward to putting myself out there to find some freelance writing assignments, to having my family members come for a visit and collect some really good hugs from my grandkids.
I will be dancing in the aisles at the library. I will be glad to see restaurants and bars back up to their regular customer counts. I hope there will be disaster aid for the businesses that have struggled or even closed.
I hope that this summer of 2021 will be filled with festivals, parades and picnics. I hope we can all go to theaters, performances, graduations and sports events.
I hope kids can play and swim and ride their bikes with wild abandon.
I hope newspapers can bulk up their staff and fill their editions with good reading. I hope those who were laid off are called back and I hope their landlords or mortgage holders ease up on those who are struggling financially.
I know it sounds greedy, but I hope the government sends Covid Aid checks for $2,000 to help citizens get through the winter. It could make such a difference for the recipients and such a difference for the economy.
I am so hopeful that 2021 is going to be a year of getting our feet back under us.
I believe we are ready to move forward and come together with our fellow Americans to make our country healthy and keep our children fed.
The pandemic year of 2020 is over and we have the tools now to save lives. So Happy New Year gentle readers from Ivy Claire and I! Go forth and prosper!
