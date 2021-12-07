Paul Schuh, 95, of Phillips, went home to the Lord on November 28, 2021, at Flambeau Hospital in Park Falls. Paul was born to Jerome (Romeo) and Florence (Yauch) Schuh on September 13, 1926, in Catawba, WI.
Paul grew up in Catawba, WI and graduated from Phillips High School. After graduation he served as a Marine in WWII. He married Leona Tews and had 5 children. After she passed away he married Marian Anderson. He was a self employed electrician and he was employed at Norco in Hawkins WI, and retired from Marquip in Phillips WI. He was a proud Marine Veteran and avid Packer Fan. After retirement Paul & Marian moved to Phillips. He attended Brewers and Packer Games and enjoyed the company of family and friends.
Paul is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marian; children, Linda (Glen) Schilling, Tim (Jenny), Diane (Lewis) Podhora, Chris (Rick) Scanlon; stepchildren, Rose (Rich) Knoblock, Debbie (Jerry) Mallon, Kenny Anderson, Barb (Jim) Blahnik; 16 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, brother, Larry, and nieces & nephews.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents; first wife Leona; son Donald; step daughters Karen and Brenda; sisters Phyllis and Lois; and brother Robert.
There will be a Memorial Service at Trinity Lutheran Church, 103 Trinity Drive Phillips, WI, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until the start of the service. Burial will take place on a later date at the Kennan Cemetery. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
