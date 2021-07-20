Patsy “Patt” D. Golomb, age 79, of Park Falls, WI, died unexpectedly on Wednesday June 2, 2021 in her home in Iron Mountain, MI.

A memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Butternut, WI on Saturday July 31, 2021, at 11:00am. Rev. John Deitz will officiate.

A visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00am until the hour of the service at the church. A luncheon will follow the service.

Birch Street Funeral Service in Park Falls, WI is assisting the family.

