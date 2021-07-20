Patsy “Patt” D. Golomb, age 79, of Park Falls, WI, died unexpectedly on Wednesday June 2, 2021 in her home in Iron Mountain, MI.
A memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Butternut, WI on Saturday July 31, 2021, at 11:00am. Rev. John Deitz will officiate.
A visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00am until the hour of the service at the church. A luncheon will follow the service.
Birch Street Funeral Service in Park Falls, WI is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.