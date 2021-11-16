Patricia A. Caldwell Vojtech, 84, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio passed away on October 11, 2021 from septic infections. She was born to Kenneth H. Caldwell and Essie (Canter) Caldwell on February 7, 1937 in Little Walnut, Ohio. Patricia grew up in Lockbourne, Ohio and went to school at Hamilton Township High School. She graduated from Nicolet College in Rhinelander, Wisconsin with a degree in Secretarial Science. She furthered her training to work as a medical transcriptionist at the State of Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation. Patricia Caldwell married Edward E. Vojtech on June 5, 1954 in Lockbourne, Ohio. Their union was blessed with two children, Teresa and Ken. They moved to Wisconsin, where Patricia was a farm wife focused on the care and nurturing of her family. The marriage was dissolved in 1973. Patricia's goal in life was to share love to everyone and spread sunshine everywhere. She was an amazing woman beloved by everyone that knew her, She was a devoted woman of God. She enjoyed writing letters and cards, crocheting, and cooking. She loved photography and surrounded herself with pictures of family and friends. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Teresa Douglas and her son, Kenneth (Sheila) Vojtech. She is also survived by two brothers, Rudy Caldwell and John (Kristi) Caldwell and two sisters, Betty Schroeder and Sue Darling. Patricia has six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Essie Caldwell and her brother, Kenneth Caldwell. Burial took place October 18, 2021 at Harrison Township Cemetery. Arrangements by Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home Groveport, Ohio.
