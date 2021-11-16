“Grandma Pat” passed away peacefully in the early hours of Sunday November 7, 2021 at the Medford Nursing and Rehab facility in Medford, WI. Pat was born in Milwaukee, WI on December 30, 1937 where she later married Jerome Kurth on January 16, 1960 (later in life divorced). Following their wedding, Pat and Jerome moved to Catawba, WI where they eventually took over the family dairy farm in the spring of 1968. She was a busy mother to nine kids, and a housewife on the farm. She always made sure to have homemade buns on the table when the kids got home from school. In 1981, Pat moved to Prentice, WI where she babysat for a local family. She also worked at the Prentice Travel Center until time of retirement.
Pat was a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister. Her laugh was contagious, her favorite time of year was Christmas, she loved having all of her kids and grandkids together for the Christmas holiday, she loved playing cards (even if winning involved some cheating), going on family sleigh and hay rides, and going to horse pulls to watch her son Randy. When the family was together, you could catch her watching and listening with a smile on her face. Other things she enjoyed were puzzles, bingo, word searches, listening to music, watching old movies, and playing dice.
Pat is survived by her brother Jerry Wiarek, and her seven children, Brenda Lingford (Jeff), John Kurth (Michelle), Jody Wanish (Loren), Tami Edinger (Todd), Mary Makovsky (Pete), Randy Kurth (Ginny), Andy Kurth (Karen). She is also survived by her ten grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by her son Bob Kurth, daughter Carol Kurth, her parents Frank and Ann Wiarek, brother Donald Wiarek, and sister Dorothy Wiarek.
Her remembrance will be private and celebrated with immediate family only.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family.
