Park Falls will close to the public its public library and City Hall after business hours on Wednesday. The buildings will remain closed until 5 p.m. on Monday, April 6, according to a statement released today.
The closures are in response to the March 11 World Health Organization’s declaration of a global pandemic caused by the spread of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
“We decided, after consulting with other local officials and the guidance from the state, that it was prudent to follow the guidelines put in place for the schools,” said mayor Micheal Bablick. “We wanted to stay in step with what the state was telling other agencies statewide.”
The city also canceled its open house regarding downtown developments that was originally scheduled for Monday evening at the library.
City personnel will remain at city hall. The city will continue to collect payments at its drop box at the south entrance to City Hall. Payments can also be made online with a convenience fee.
The police and fire departments will remain open and operational during the closure period.
The city is awaiting further guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission on how to proceed with the Tuesday, April 7 election.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The worldwide outbreak has sickened more than 156,000 people and left more than 5,800 dead. The death toll in the United States is more than 50, while infections neared 3,000 across 49 states and the District of Columbia.
The city offered the following links for additional information:
