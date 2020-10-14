At 3:01 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, Sawyer County sheriff’s deputies assisted by the City of Hayward Police and the LCO Police Department responded to a 911 call of a burglary in progress at the Black Iron Bar and Grill located at 12131 W State Highway 77, 11 miles east of Hayward in the Town of Spider Lake.
Upon arrival, deputies learned that there were possibly two suspects wearing masks attempting to break into the bar. The two fled on foot into the woods when the owner arrived.
Other responding deputies observed a vehicle leaving the area and later were able to locate that vehicle parked on a near-by road. In questioning of the occupants of the vehicle , officers determined they were involved with the burglary and were attempting to pick up the two suspects that fled from the bar. Deputies were able acquire the identities of the two suspects that fled which led to their apprehension.
Arrested were Larry J. Rush, 65, of Park Falls and Steven G. Martin, 28, of Success, Arkansas.
Both men were charged with burglary to a building or dwelling, possession of burglarious tools,, carrying a concealed weapon, criminal damage to property, theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies also arrested Vicki A. Hirtreiter, 56, of Park Falls. Hirtreiter was charged with party to the crime of burglary to a building or dwelling, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of burglarious tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The burglary is currently under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriffs Office, said Sheriff Doug Mrotek.
The arrest of the suspects has assisted and is likely associated with other burglary investigations in Sawyer, Ashland, Price and Iron counties, Mrotek added.
