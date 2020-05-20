The Park Falls Farmers’ Market will return on June 3, held each Wednesday from 2-5:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Christ the Servant Church located off State Highway 13.
In light of the COVID-19 crisis, shopping at the farmers market will look different this year, according to market manager Linda Daubner. Customers will be encouraged to wear face masks and to maintain distance between other customers and vendors. Some vendors may accept orders in advance to help minimize browsing time. People will be encouraged to handle only the products they plan on purchasing and to sanitize their hands frequently.
People are asked to not bring any animals or food samples to the market.
“We are committed to creating a safe market season for our community,” said Daubner. “In spite of the changes, many things will remain the same. The market provides access to locally produced, fresh and nutritious foods. Customers have the opportunity to meet the people who produced their foods. Shoppers can use their SNAP benefits (formerly known as food stamps) at the market and most vendors accept WIC and Senior market coupons.
“Now more than ever it’s important to support our community’s economy and buying locally is a great way to do it,” said Daubner.
Shoppers can check out the Park Falls Farmers Market Facebook page to see what products will be available at the market that week. For more information, people may call 715-762-7457.
