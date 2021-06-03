The Park Falls Farmers Market is held every Wednesday at Christ the Servant Church on Highway 13 in Park Falls from 2 to 5:30 p.m. This week at the market you will find asparagus, maple syrup, honey, raspberry jam, kale, Swiss chard, cilantro, chives, lettuce, rhubarb, onions, garden and flower plants, a great variety of baked goods, homemade noodles and fudge, freeze dried and dehydrated fruit, dog biscuits, herbs, pickles, painted crafts and microwavable serving bowl cozies, salsa and farm fresh eggs and more.

Most vendors accept SNAP (formerly known as food stamps), WIC, and senior market coupons.

