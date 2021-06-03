The Park Falls Farmers Market is held every Wednesday at Christ the Servant Church on Highway 13 in Park Falls from 2 to 5:30 p.m. This week at the market you will find asparagus, maple syrup, honey, raspberry jam, kale, Swiss chard, cilantro, chives, lettuce, rhubarb, onions, garden and flower plants, a great variety of baked goods, homemade noodles and fudge, freeze dried and dehydrated fruit, dog biscuits, herbs, pickles, painted crafts and microwavable serving bowl cozies, salsa and farm fresh eggs and more.
Most vendors accept SNAP (formerly known as food stamps), WIC, and senior market coupons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.