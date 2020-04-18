Complete silence. Not a “man sound” at all. No voices, no cars or motor sounds. It was a dark and silent morning in April, with a slight chill in the sweet-smelling air.
Then I heard them. Somewhere that was not too distant, a pair of foxes barked. They sounded as if they were at play. And it went on for a couple of hours!
No worries about the COVID-19 pandemic for them, I thought. Nature is just nature, and the demons humans fight seldom impact the deer, chipmunks or coyotes.
It has been kind of a sad and scary spring, with concerns for health and employment by many. We have been ordered to “shelter in place” as the virus spreads, and much of our world has been canceled and postponed.
The foxes continued to bark, and I could envision them rolling and playing, not a care about the virus that has so many scared and depressed.
For the past few weeks, I too have retreated, doing what I need to do, then getting the heck out of the office to the safety of home. Weekends have become retreats where I can stay put and escape the real world for awhile.
But outside on an early April morning there is a different feel. You realize things are bad, but they just don’t feel “as bad.” It is soothing and almost healing as the morning unfolds around you.
A trip to the store – those still open – brings visions of scared people in face masks and looks of disgust from those who think you shouldn’t be there, but they should. I’m more than happy to get a few necessities and leave them quickly.
But walking through the woods, the squirrels don’t shoot you nasty stares. The Canada geese overhead don’t seem uneasy, and the scruffy deer seem more intent on shedding their winter coats than anything else.
Out in the fields, tom turkeys break the silence as they gobble. Woodpeckers tap-tap-tap on trees, and an excited chipmunk squeaks and scurries for cover.
I’ve never seen anything like COVID-19. Nobody has. I hate all the changes, suffering, and uncertainty it brings.
Until it passes, maybe we can take a little comfort in the beauty all around us in this area. We can go outside. We can watch the first fawns being born and listen to a morning concert of song birds. This is madness – Mother Nature offers us a little bit of sanity.
