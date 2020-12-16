Operation Santa puts the jolly in Christmas

Having been in a time of need herself as a young mother, Operation Santa chairman Cindy Lammers of Rice Lake knows how important it is to help families get through the holidays when times are tough.
“Some people are really struggling through no fault of their own,” she said.
In her 23rd year of overseeing the program, Lammers said she never hesitated to carry on the Christmas drive this year despite the pandemic.
“I determined if the need was there, I was going to make it happen one way or another,” she said.
Just as it has since its inception around 65 years ago, Operation Santa began in early November, with donations accepted any weekday after 3 p.m. at the Moose Family Center, 40 E. Newton St.
Those who wish to drop off items earlier in the day can use the drop-off box at Real Estate Solutions on south Main Street.
An angel tree at Walmart, with paper-shaped angels, encourages shoppers to purchase an extra gift or two for children of families that qualify for help from the program.
So far that includes 50 families in Barron County, and she expects that number will double in the last week of collection.
Accepted are outerwear, toys, puzzles, books, bedding, towels and grooming supplies, and gift cards of all kinds.
“Everybody likes to buy the little kids stuff — dollies, cars and trucks,” Lammers said. “Every family also gets a game or puzzle, with books for all families.”
Donations vary some from year to year, but all that is donated is disbursed. None of it is held over for the next year.
Lammers knows she can count on receiving mittens, hats and scarves from the First United Methodist Church’s mitten tree. She said Surplus Outlet always donates gloves and socks. The Knights of Columbus reliably makes and donates wooden toys. Nuto Farms gives out bags of potatoes and Jennie-O Turkey Store donates turkey products of some kind.
“Lots of members bring lots of stuff,” Lammers said, sharing that like herself, they collect items for the drive all year long.
“The money that comes in, we use for gift cards,” she said. “We get lots of gift cards.”
She said each family gets a gift card for groceries, and teens in the families they help get gift cards for local stores so they can purchase what they like.
Lammers said Operation Santa collected food items in the past, but it took a lot of space and effort. She said gift cards work better for both the volunteers and families.
“It’s gone better than expected,” Lammers said. “We were really afraid if people were even going to donate because of COVID and if people were going to help me make this happen.”
Lammers works with the coordinators of other Christmas drives in the county so families are not loading up from each of them.
The Operation Santa coordinator is more concerned about those who may go without any gifts.
“Don’t be afraid to call,” Lammers said. “We will not let someone go without Christmas.”
Her phone number is 715-234-9304. Lammers said she simply asks what is going on in their life that doesn’t allow them to have the funds to purchase presents. Many she has talked to have lost their jobs or had their hours reduced making finances tight.
Packing and distribution of gifts is Dec. 18-21.
