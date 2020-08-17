Price County Sheriff Brian Schmidt reports on Aug. 14, 2020, at about 5:21 p.m., his office responded to a motorcycle vs. truck crash on County Road E near Fleming Rd in the Town of Lake.
Preliminary investigation revealed the motorcycle, with two riders, was traveling westbound on County Road E when an oncoming pickup truck crossed the centerline while negotiating a curve and struck the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, his passenger, and the driver of the truck were taken to Flambeau Hospital in Park Falls for treatment of injuries. The driver of the motorcycle, a 56-year-old male from Johnson Creek later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
Names are being withheld pending notification of family. The motorcyclists were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.
The driver of the truck showed signs of impairment when officers arrived on the scene.
Responding agencies included the Price County Sheriff’s Office, Park Falls Police Department, Flambeau Hospital Ambulance Service, Park Falls Fire & Rescue, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Price County Coroner’s Office.
The matter remains under investigation by the Price County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
