The Price County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday a fatal motorcycle versus deer crash on State Highway 182.
According to a press release, officers responded to the crash at about 4:13 p.m. near Camp 9 Road in the Town of Eisenstein. Preliminary investigation revealed the motorcycle with two riders was traveling eastbound on Highway 182 when the motorcycle struck a deer. The driver of the motorcycle, a 50-year-old male from Bear Creek was taken to Flambeau Hospital in Park Falls for treatment of injuries. The passenger, a 50-year-old female from Bear Creek was pronounced dead at the scene.
Names are being withheld pending notification of the family. The driver and passenger were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.
Responding agencies included the Price County Sheriff’s Office, Flambeau Hospital Ambulance Service, Pike Lake Fire Department First Responders, Park Falls Police Department, and Price County Coroner’s Office.
The matter remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
