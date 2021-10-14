The Ogema Library has changed its hours of operation for the fall, winter and early spring.
The library will be closed Monday and Sunday, and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, through Thursday. On Fridays and Saturdays, the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.