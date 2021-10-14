The Ogema Library has changed its hours of operation for the fall, winter and early spring.

The library will be closed Monday and Sunday, and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, through Thursday. On Fridays and Saturdays, the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

