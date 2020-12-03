November marked the highest number of new COVID-19 cases Price County has seen in a single month since the start of the pandemic, adding 324 confirmed cases to the county's total in 30 days.
As of Monday evening, Price County stood at 732 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus, up by 55 new cases over the past seven days. Of those cases, 46 were active as of Monday night.
The total of 55 new cases in a seven-day period marks the lowest number of cases in a single week since Oct. 12-19, when 45 new cases were documented in Price County. Nov. 9-16 saw the highest number of cases in a single week, totaling up to 91. The remaining two weeks in November capped out with totals in the high 70s.
A total of 26 Price County residents were hospitalized due the virus in November, putting considerable pressure on local hospital resources. There have now been a total of 63 county residents admitted to the hospital due to severe symptoms.
These numbers do not include probable cases — which are determined by a positive rapid antigen test that is capable of implying a current viral infection. There have been 45 probable cases in Price County, 11 of which were listed as active on Monday night. Two Price County residents who received positive antigen tests have been hospitalized due to symptoms.
Last week, on Nov. 25, Price County Public Health confirmed that COVID-19 had been associated with the fourth death of a county resident. COVID-19 is only listed as a cause of death if it is related to the reason the individual died, and if the diagnosis played no part in how they died, it is not listed as a cause of death, according to Price County Public Health. DOUBLE CHECK.
The majority of Price County residents who have tested positive for the virus have been listed as recovered, totaling 682 as of Monday evening. Another 4,342 tests for COVID-19 in Price County residents have returned negative.
Hospitalization rate
Hospitals in the north central region of Wisconsin, which includes Price County, remain quite full, standing at 85% capacity Monday evening — nominally better than than the 88% capacity a week earlier.
Of the 1,013 hospital beds available in this region, 864 were taken. Individuals with a positive COVID-19 test result accounted for 179 of all in-patients, 33 of which were in intensive care units, and 50 of which were receiving mechanical ventilation as they were unable to breathe on their own. An additional five patients were awaiting test results as of Monday evening.
Hospitals statewide were at 85% capacity Monday, with 9,417 of the state's 11,107 hospital beds in use. There were 1,845 patients with a positive COVID-19 test, and an additional 143 awaiting test results. Of those patients suffering from complications of the virus, 395 were in intensive care units, and 613 were receiving mechanical ventilation.
Wisconsinites who test positive for the virus have a 4.4% chance of ending up in the hospital, according to current information released by the state’s Department of Health.
There have been 387,235 confirmed cases of the virus in Wisconsin since the start of the pandemic, 68,774 of which were active on Monday afternoon. Of those, 17,095 have been hospitalized, and another 3,313 have died. A total of 315,086 people have recovered.
Surrounding counties
Oneida County has the highest number of confirmed cases in surrounding counties, standing at 2,178 total and 547 active on Monday evening. There have been 108 hospitalizations as a result of the virus, 29 of which were current, and 30 deaths. Another 1,573 individuals have recovered. A total of 14,336 tests have returned negative.
Lincoln County is not far behind with 1,951 total confirmed cases, 207 of which were active. There have been 83 hospitalizations, 28 deaths, and 1,716 recoveries. A total of 8,830 tests have returned negative.
Vilas County has confirmed 1,286 cases, 280 of which were active. There have been ??? hospitalizations, 15 deaths, and 993 recoveries. A total of 7,106 tests have returned negative.
Taylor County has confirmed 1,323 cases, resulting in 44 hospitalizations and 17 deaths. There are currently 483 people in quarantine or isolation. The county has not released current information on recoveries. A total of 4,591 tests have returned negative.
Sawyer County has confirmed 906 cases, 149 of which were active. There have been 33 hospitalizations, seven deaths, and 750 recoveries. A total of 6,515 tests have returned negative.
Rusk County has confirmed 872 cases, 381 of which were active — the highest active case load in any surrounding counties apart from Oneida. There have been 39 hospitalizations, seven deaths, and 484 recoveries documented in the county. A total of 3,843 tests have returned negative.
Ashland County has confirmed 669 cases, resulting in 32 hospitalizations and nine deaths. The county has not released current information on recoveries or active cases. A total of 5,320 tests have returned negative.
Iron County has confirmed 358 cases, 11 of which were active. There have been 20 hospitalizations, 13 deaths, and 346 recoveries documented in the county. A total of 2,079 tests have returned negative.
