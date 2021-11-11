The Northwoods Players Community Theater will perform “Freaky Friday” this weekend at the Phillips High School auditorium.
Shows are Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12-13, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m.
When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again. By spending a day in each other’s shoes, the two come to appreciate one another’s struggles, learn self-acceptance and realize the love and respect that bond a mother and daughter.
This comedic musical is based on the novel by Mary Rodgers and the Disney films. Tickets are available at the door each night of the performance.
The Northwoods Players group was founded in 1978 by a group of theatre lovers from the area. This community theatre group invites people from all walks of life to work together on performances.
