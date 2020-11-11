The number of available beds in north central Wisconsin hospitals continues to decline as more patients suffering complications of COVID-19 are admitted. As of Monday, the region’s hospitals stood at 92% capacity with 221 COVID-19 patients, 40 of which were in the intensive care unit.
There were an additional 37 patients awaiting results to a COVID-19 test.
Statewide, the hospital capacity stands at 88%, with 2,003 COVID-19 hospital patients as of Monday.
In Price County, 48 people have been hospitalized due to the virus — up from 37 people seven days previous. Since the start of the pandemic, 9% of the 508 county residents who have had a lab-confirmed test result have been hospitalized. The hospitalization rate statewide is 4.8%.
As of Monday, there were 75 active cases of the virus in Price County — an increase of 71 new cases in a seven-day period beginning Nov. 2. This is down slightly from the 79 new cases in the previous week.
October marked the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in Price County thus far, standing at 275. There were 105 cases in September, and only 15 in August.
As of Nov. 5, there had already been 54 new cases confirmed in Price County.
The majority of cases continue to be confirmed in those between the ages of 60-69, standing at 102 cases on Nov. 5. This is also the age group most likely to be admitted into the hospital due to complications, according to data released by the Price County Public Health Department showing 35% of local hospitalizations are people in that age range.
There have been 17 cases in children between the ages of zero and nine; 36 cases in people age 10-19; 42 in people age 20-29; 47 in people age 30-39; 61 in people age 40-49; 81 in people age 50-59; 48 in people age 70-79; 34 in people age 80-89; and two cases in people over the age of 90.
Of the confirmed cases, 5% are healthcare workers, which mirrors the trend statewide.
There have been no additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Price County in the past week. The county has currently had three deaths that have been associated with the virus.
Statewide, there were 271,770 confirmed cases — 59,088 of which were active as of Monday. There have been a total of 12,939 Wisconsinites hospitalized due to the virus, and 2,329 deaths have been associated with COVID-19. There have been 201,318 recoveries.
The trend continues across the region, with most surrounding counties reporting steadily increasing cases.
Oneida County has had 1,624 confirmed cases, 493 of which were active as of Monday. There have been 79 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic, with 19 county residents currently hospitalized — 16 in the intensive care unit. A total of 19 deaths have been associated with the virus. There have been 1,093 recoveries and 12,888 tests have returned negative.
As of Monday, 423 of Taylor County’s 716 confirmed cases were active, with 14 people currently hospitalized. There have been 37 COVID-19 related hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic, and the county has documented 14 deaths related to the virus. There have been 293 recoveries and 4,027 tests have returned negative.
Lincoln County has seen a steep increase since last week, going from a total of 995 to 1,284 lab-confirmed cases in a seven-day period beginning Nov. 2. Of those cases, 173 were active as of Monday. There have been 60 county residents hospitalized with complications due to the virus, and 16 deaths. A total of 1,095 people have recovered and 7,788 tests have returned negative.
Vilas County has had 853 confirmed cases, 244 of which were active on Monday. There have been 51 hospitalizations and eight deaths documented in the county. A total of 600 people have recovered and 6,402 tests have returned negative.
Rusk County has had 383 confirmed cases, 244 of which were active on Monday. There have been 17 people hospitalized since the start of the pandemic, four of which are current. There have been two deaths associated with the virus. The county has documented 157 recoveries and 3,287 tests have returned negative.
Sawyer County has had 511 confirmed cases, 121 of which were active on Monday. There have been 21 hospitalizations and four deaths. A total of 386 people have recovered and 5,783 tests have returned negative.
There have been 272 confirmed cases in Iron County, 39 of which were active on Monday. The county has seen 17 people hospitalized with COVID-19 related complications and six deaths. There have been 1,878 negative test results.
