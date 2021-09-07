Norman E. Vojtech born August 2, 1965. Passed away August 27, 2021. Norman E. Vojtech 56 of Green Bay, Wisconsin passed away from complications with Asthma. He was born to Walter and Barbara Vojtech of the Township of Hackett in August 2, 1965. He lived all his life in Green Bay and graduated from the University of Green Bay with a degree in Human Development. He worked for many years at Brown County Mental Health Center, and Luthern Social Services. Norman enjoyed traveling to foreign countries and communicating with people. He is survived by his father Walter, brother Warren and sister Trina. Norman is preceded in death by his mother Barbara in August of last year. A celebration of his life will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday September 10th at the Melcore Funeral Home in Green Bay.
