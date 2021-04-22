The Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for Flambeau Rama Parade Marshal. The honor is created each year to give tribute to an individual who has shown support for the Park Falls community. The ideal candidate has a long-term, continued service to the area, such as retail business, tourist-related business or activity, education or medical service, sports, club activities, volunteer or related assets to the area. Candidates can only be selected once. Nomination papers can be picked up at the Chamber office and are due by May 14.

