A possible threat to the Chequamegon School District (CSD) was reported this week to the Park Falls Police Department. After investigation, it was determined by both the school and the police department that there was no threat to the school or community.
Park Falls Police Chief Jerry Ernst said a parent had approached the department earlier this week regarding a Snapchat conversation with “a veiled threat that came from a young person.” The police department investigated the potential threat at both the school and the student’s home. Ernst said the person had called out a group of classmates on the social media site whom he suspected of bullying and damage to property.
Ernst said the school grounds were all safe from threats, and there were “absolutely no weapons involved.”
He added that CSD will issue a press release regarding the incident at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.