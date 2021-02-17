Only 10 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Price County between Feb. 8-15, bringing the county’s total to 1,132. As of Monday, there were 10,61 active cases of the virus statewide, bringing the state’s total to 55,708.
Vaccination efforts continue, with 1,943 Price County residents having received at least one immunization and 470 people now fully immunized against the virus. Across Wisconsin, 715,375 people have received at least one vaccination and 240,907 have received both.
One more local resident was hospitalized last week, and regional hospital numbers remain stable, if still higher than normal with 813 of the 1,038 available hospital beds in north central Wisconsin in use. As of Monday, there were 53 patients hospitalized throughout the region with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, 19 of which were requiring intensive care. One patient was awaiting test results.
Statewide, there were 8,505 of the state’s 10,803 available beds in use, with 413 COVID-19 patients, 118 of which were in intensive care units. Another 31 patients were awaiting test results.
All the counties neighboring Price County saw declines in their new weekly case numbers, with the exception of Iron County. Rusk County had the lowest number of new cases between Feb. 8-15 with a total of four, and Vilas County had the highest with a total of 49.
Oneida County had confirmed 3,233 cases as of Monday — up by 44 from the week previous — with 85 active cases. There have been 155 hospitalizations, 11 of which are current, and 63 deaths (two of which are new since last week) attributed to the virus. A total of 3,074 people have recovered, and 20,872 tests have returned negative.
Lincoln County had confirmed 2,869 cases — up by 26 — with 22 active. There have been 115 hospitalizations and 56 deaths attributed to the virus. A total of 2,791 people have recovered and 11,175 tests have returned negative.
Vilas County had confirmed 2,183 cases — up by 49 — with 152 active. There have been 118 hospitalizations and 38 deaths attributed to the virus. A total of 1,992 people have recovered and 8,536 tests have returned negative.
Taylor County had confirmed 1,984 cases — up by five — with 32 active. There have been 65 hospitalizations and 30 deaths attributed to the virus. A total of 1,922 people have recovered and 5,582 tests have returned negative.
Sawyer County had confirmed 1,464 cases — up by 23 — with 41 active. There have been 69 hospitalizations and 20 deaths (up by three since last week) attributed to the virus. A total of 1,401 people have recovered and 7,902 tests have returned negative.
Rusk County had confirmed 1,240 cases — up by four — with 37 active. There have been 83 hospitalizations and 16 deaths attributed to the virus. A total of 1,187 people have recovered and 4,721 tests have returned negative.
Ashland County had confirmed 1,168 cases, up by seven. There have been 51 people hospitalized and 16 deaths attributed to the virus. A total of 6,637 tests have returned negative.
Iron County had confirmed 515 cases, up by 27. There have been 35 hospitalizations and 37 deaths attributed to the virus. A total of 2,441 tests have returned negative.
Active case numbers and recoveries were not available for Iron and Ashland counties.
