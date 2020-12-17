New weekly COVID-19 cases in Price County are down from a week previous, standing at 857 confirmed cases on Monday evening, 42 of which were active as of that date.
The county saw a spike in new cases during the previous week, spanning from Nov. 30-Dec. 7, with a total of 84 cases during that span of time. The week of Dec. 8-14 saw a total of 41 new cases, down by a little more than half.
The only other neighboring county with a lower number of new cases in that span of time was Iron County, with a total of 22. Oneida County saw 55 new cases, Rusk County recorded 56, Vilas County had 78, Ashland County had 79, Sawyer County had 82, Taylor County had 112, and Lincoln County saw the highest number of new cases with 132.
Price County Public Health is also releasing probable case numbers, which are either individuals who develop symptoms of COVID-19 after exposure or who have received a positive antigen test. There have been 63 probable cases total, and as of Monday, three of those were considered active.
Price County saw two more residents hospitalized due to complications of the coronavirus during the week of Dec. 8-14, now standing at a total of 69 hospitalizations related to the virus. The number of deaths associated with the virus stands at four.
Of the neighboring counties, Taylor saw the largest increase in hospitalizations related to the virus, capping out the week at 12 new hospitalizations. Rusk County had seven, Sawyer County had six, Iron County had four, Ashland County had three, Oneida County had two, and Lincoln and Vilas counties recorded one new hospitalization each.
All of the counties except for Price and Sawyer recorded new deaths associated with the virus in the past week. Oneida and Iron counties each had six new deaths last week, Ashland County had three, Taylor County had three, Vilas County had three, Rusk County had two, and Lincoln County had one new death.
As of Dec. 10, people who become ill with the coronavirus in Price County have an 8% chance they will end up in the hospital due to complications. Statewide, that chance is 4.4%.
Hospitals across the state stood at 83% capacity as of Monday evening, with 9,163 of the 11,129 available beds in use. There were 1,471 patients with a confirmed COVID-19 test in hospitals across the state, and another 118 patients awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test. A total of 319 of those COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units, while another 513 required the aid of mechanical ventilation in order to breath.
In the north central region of Wisconsin, which includes Price County, hospitals were at 86% capacity as of Monday, with 882 of the 1,027 available beds in use. There were a total of 147 patients with a confirmed COVID-19 test, 37 of which required intensive care, and another 50 of which required mechanical ventilation. There were four patients awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.
In a press release issued on Dec. 9, Marshfield Clinic Health System announced it was receiving the assistance of 50 U.S. Army medical personnel at hospitals in Marshfield, Eau Claire, Rice Lake, and Beaver Dam, citing the exhaustion of Marshfield Clinic's own medical staff due to remaining at such high numbers for a prolonged period.
Based on information released by Price County Public Health of Dec. 10, county residents with a Park Falls zip code saw the most significant local increase in a seven-day period, up by 25 new cases for a total of 230 over time. There was an increase of 12 new cases in residents with a Phillips zip code for a total of 299; six new cases in Prentice for a total of 70; five new cases in Ogema for a total of 86; five new cases in Catawba for a total of 28; four new cases in county residents with a Butternut zip code for a total of 29; and two new cases in Fifield for a total of 35. The Brantwood/Tripoli area is holding at 24 new cases, Kennan is standing at 35 total cases, Hawkins is standing at six total cases, and county residents with a Rib Lake zip code remain at a total of four cases.
A total of 4,605 negative test results have been received in Price County.
Regional numbers
Statewide, there have been 438,895 confirmed cases of the virus, 44,749 of which were active as of Monday. There have been 19,327 hospitalizations and 4,068 deaths. A total of 390,003 people are listed as recovered. There have been 2,255,994 negative test results received in the state.
Oneida County has had 2,540 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, 477 of which were active as of Monday. The county has recorded 113 hospitalizations (20 of which are current) and 36 deaths due to the virus. There have been 1,998 recoveries. A total of 14,578 negative tests results have been recorded.
Lincoln County has had 2,206 confirmed cases, 160 of which were active. The virus has resulted in 86 hospitalizations and 36 deaths in the county. There have been 2,010 recoveries, and a total of 9,306 negative test results have been received.
Taylor County has had 1,623 confirmed cases, 338 of which were active. There have been 58 hospitalizations and 28 deaths associated with the virus. A total of 1,285 people are listed as recovered, and 4,808 negative test results received.
Vilas County has had 1,479 confirmed cases, 225 of which were active. There have been 79 hospitalizations and 20 deaths associated with the virus. A total of 1,233 people are listed as recovered, and 7,404 negative test results received.
Sawyer County has had 1,059 confirmed cases, 124 of which were active. There have been 44 hospitalizations and eight deaths associated with the virus. A total of 927 people are listed as recovered, and 6,842 negative test results received.
Rusk County has had 1,014 confirmed cases, 214 of which were active. There have been 54 hospitalizations and 11 deaths associated with the virus. A total of 789 people are listed as recovered, and 4,107 negative test results received.
Ashland County has had 879 confirmed cases, resulting in 38 hospitalizations and 13 deaths. The county has not released current active case numbers. There have been a total of 5,709 negative test results received.
Iron County has had 398 confirmed cases, 60 of which were active. There have been 24 hospitalizations and 16 deaths associated with the virus. A total of 338 people have recovered and 2,181 negative test results have been received. The county is recording 79 probable cases.
