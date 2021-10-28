The Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a new Halloween event this year, Saturday, Oct. 30: the Festival of Fright.
Patchouli Garden and the Chamber fall planning committee are celebrating the changing of the season and hosting a family-friendly day, including movies, a hayride, trick or treating and more.
The Park Theatre will be showing “Casper” on Friday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m. “Psycho” will be the feature film on Saturday at 9 p.m. This is a free event, and the theatre will have a jack o’lantern contest Saturday, where people can bring their own pre-carved pumpkins. Judging is at 3 p.m. There will be a photo op wall, raffle prizes and a chance to win a prize drawing if you are dressed in costume.
There will be a free hayride, games set up by the Phillips Children’s Museum and face painting.
Some Park Falls businesses will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. that day for Moonlight Madness, giving out candy or prizes. Businesses are encouraged to decorate their storefronts. The public will vote via ballot by Oct. 30, and the winner will receive a prize and traveling trophy, and will have its name in the Price County Review.
