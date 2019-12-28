Phillips, WI (54555)

Today

Some sleet or freezing rain possible early. Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 32F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Some sleet or freezing rain possible early. Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 32F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.