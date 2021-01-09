Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG POSSIBLE... Fog has developed early this morning, with areas of dense fog possible. The visibility will drop to a mile or less with some areas down to a quarter mile at times. These poor visibilities are expected to continue until mid morning. The cold temperatures and fog may create slick spots on roads as well. Bridges and overpasses will be most susceptible to slick conditions. If you are traveling, use low- beam headlights, reduce your speed, and allow extra time to reach your destination.