Weather Alert

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OVER NORTHWEST WISCONSIN FOR THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING... NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED ACROSS NORTHWEST WISCONSIN FOR THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EARLY EVENING HOURS. WEST TO NORTHWEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO GUST BETWEEN 25 TO 30 MPH, ALONG WITH MINIMUM RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FALLING TO BETWEEN 15 AND 25 PERCENT AS WELL. THESE CONDITIONS WILL SUPPORT RAPID SPREAD OF ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP. PLEASE REFRAIN FROM BURNING.