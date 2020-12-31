The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest has extended free personal use firewood gathering through May 31, 2021. The forest is not requiring permits during this time, but usual gathering restrictions apply.
A policy allowing free personal use firewood gathering on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest was set to expire at the end of the year. However, due to the ongoing public health emergency in Wisconsin, the forest extended the policy into spring.
“We care about the communities we serve and the families coping with unprecedented challenges this year,” said Dawn Laybolt, Acting Forest Supervisor. “As we head into winter, we hope this offers a bit of relief to households that rely on firewood for home heating.”
Individuals may not sell firewood gathered under this free personal use policy. The forest also prohibits cutting of live trees, using motorized vehicles off roads open to the public, and harvesting in restricted areas. Local district offices can provide additional details about firewood gathering restrictions.
Offices on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest are offering virtual service and limited in-person service during the public health emergency. The forest recommends phoning ahead to confirm hours and availability.
Eagle River: 715-479-2827
Florence: 715-528-4464
Glidden: 715-264-2511
Hayward: 715-634-4821
Lakewood: 715-276-6333
Laona: 715-674-4481
Medford: 715-748-4875
Park Falls: 715-762-2461
Washburn: 715-373-2667
Personal use firewood permits typically cost $5 per cord, with a four-cord minimum. Permits will be required again as of June 1, 2021. More information about firewood permits is available at https://go.usa.gov/xA4Cd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.