The longest days of the year are upon us and there are new families everywhere you look. Spindly fawns, cute but destructive baby bunnies, bear cubs getting bigger by the day. The baby robins that live in our tractor are so big now that they barely fit in the nest, and after two years we finally have a pair of bluebirds that have moved into one of the nest boxes that usually houses wrens or tree swallows. And there's a new arrival this summer in the thickets around the wetland in the front: a pair of reclusive but chatty catbirds.
Gray catbirds are one of the easiest birds to identify from their calls. They make an unmistakable mewing sound that could easily be mistaken for a kitten stuck in a tree or hiding in shrubbery. From what I've observed, catbirds meow most often in the evening. While it's easy to identify them from their cat-like sounds, they also have a lengthy song that may be harder to pin down. Gray catbirds are in the mimid family, which is made up of birds that imitate other birds and sounds and incorporate them into their own unique medley. The most famous member of this family is the mockingbird, who's a much more expert mimic than their shy catbird cousins. (I've heard them imitate police sirens and the sound trucks make when they're backing up!) If you hear a long, twittery, squeaky song with a lot of random noises coming from thick vegetation, it's probably a catbird. The other common mimid in our area is the brown thrasher, whose song is louder and is more similar to other familiar birds and who tend to sing out where you can see them.
Because they live in dense thickets and don't like to fly far out in the open, you'll probably hear a gray catbird before you see one. I occasionally see a male singing from atop a spruce tree that's tucked away behind willows and young aspens. They're about the size of a robin and may appear sold gray at first glance. They actually have a cute little black cap and a rust-colored patch under the tail, and have a slightly humped back. While they appear reclusive to humans, gray catbirds are quite territorial and both sexes even defend their winter territories, something most bird species don't do. They can nest anywhere from on the ground to 60 feet up, but most of the time they're in a thicket a few feet off the ground. Gray catbirds spend the summer breeding season throughout much of the eastern U.S. and into the Canadian Pacific Northwest, and they live year-round on the Atlantic coast.
While they only occasionally come to bird feeders, catbirds will come to yards and residential areas with the right habitat and landscaping. They eat mostly insects, but they love fruit and will live around and nest in fruit-bearing trees and shrubs. Some good native plants that will attract them include northern roughleaf dogwood shrubs, mountain ash trees and blackberries. In fact, catbirds can become a nuisance to fruit gardeners because they can decimate a raspberry or strawberry patch. Having plenty of other native fruit sources for them can help keep them out of your edibles (along with some wildlife-friendly bird netting).
Gray catbird populations have been generally stable over the past 50 years. They have been declining in the Southeast, where they tend to live year-round and prefer to winter on the coasts, so rapid coastal development may be affecting their numbers. Fortunately we can offer them plenty of livable areas here on the North Coast, where we don't have dense development and shrubby vegetation grows naturally. So if you're not an expert at bird calls, fear not! That meowing you hear in your arborvitae hedge might not be a cat at all, but the easily ID'd gray catbird.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.