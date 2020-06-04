I've noticed that most people who enjoy birdwatching or gardening tend to observe their own national holiday every year, and that is the return of the hummingbirds. Here in the eastern half of the U.S., the ruby-throated hummingbird is the only one that breeds and resides permanently. Social media has made it easy, if unscientific, to track their migration via friends' reports of their first sightings. When I lived in the Wausau area we'd usually see our first little hovercraft around the first of May, and here on the South Shore they tend to settle in closer to May 10. By late May they're ready to breed and are at their most high-energy and entertaining.
Like all hummingbirds, ruby-throats are precision flyers who can stop instantly mid-flight, hover, back up, and move sideways with incredible control. And like most hummingbirds, they're fearless and ounce-for-ounce the most ferocious creature you'll encounter in your yard or the woods. I've seen them brawling over a food source and fly into each other with an audible "smack"; bear in mind that these tiny guys weigh on average about as much as five paper clips, so the force required to make a sound is considerable. The males have the telltale iridescent red throat and are a bit more squat, and the females are all white underneath and a little more long and graceful than the males. Both are iridescent green on their backs. They're well-adapted to humans and can be drawn to any type of residence that has a place to hang a flower basket and a feeder. Ruby-throats reportedly prefer red or orange tubular flowers, but I've seen them around flowering catnip and chives, and they really seem to enjoy flowering broccoli plants (which are a must in any butterfly garden!). This time of year, watch for the male bird's mating display. He'll zoom up and down in a U-shaped pattern, making a whirring sound along with the buzzing of his wings. He'll also do a side-to-side display in front of his love interest if she's perched on a branch. Many hummingbird fans have observed how this courtship display often ends: the female watches demurely for a while, but when the male buzzes too close to her favorite feeder, she'll go on the attack and chase him off. Ruby-throated hummingbirds make a chittering call while in flight, and the males make a chipping sound at first light. This time of year they're up very early and are active after sunset. They also eat a number of insects along with their nectar diet.
The best way to observe hummingbirds is with a feeder. Most bird guides recommend you make your own nectar and avoid store-bought brands that contain food coloring. You'll want to boil, for about a minute, one part white table sugar (no "raw" or morena sugar) to four parts water. I tend to mix it just a little stronger during the breeding and migration seasons. Feeders should be kept clean and the nectar should be switched out if it gets cloudy or after hot weather to prevent fermentation. I clean mine with vinegar so there's no soap residue. If you're looking to attract hummers to your feeder, try tying a strip of optical pink surveyor's tape to it (available at hardware and farm and home stores). Orange also works but it will attract orioles who will quickly dismantle the feeder! The fluorescent tape will draw ruby-throats even in remote areas. It's a lot of fun taking the feeder remote or backcountry camping and watching the birds try to figure out how to use it. Bird researchers suggest having multiple feeders around your property. Otherwise your feeder will be taken over by an aggressive bird who will keep others away and will spend more time guarding it than feeding. Bird guides say that the feeder boss is usually a male, but in my experience the most aggressive and fierce feeder guards are females.
Ruby-throated hummingbirds have been increasing in numbers over the past 50 years. They winter in Central America and start to migrate in August, but leave your feeders out until two weeks after you observe your last visitor in the fall. In the meantime, they're around to bring much-needed joy to our summer.
