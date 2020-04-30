The past couple of weeks have sure felt like spring is on hold, not only because of the weird limbo we're all living in but the persistently cold weather that's adding to the feeling that every day is the same. There hasn't been much snow accompanying the cold, which benefits most of our ground-feeding bird species. Some of the early arrivals like phoebes that feed on aerial insects might be struggling right now (even though the rest of us are grateful for the lack of biting mosquitos and flies), so I'm hopeful that the weather warms up enough soon so they can get a leg up on raising families.
Every April during cold stretches, I look on the ground and around feeders for the transient but always entertaining fox sparrow. These chunky large sparrows are only seen around here during the spring and fall migrations. I see them in the fall from time to time under the feeder, but they're a yard staple in the upper Midwest and Great Plains in the spring. You may also see them in the winter in far southern Wisconsin. Around here they're rust-colored with brown spots against a white breast, but their coloration varies quite a bit depending on where they live — they tend to be grayer out West.
Fox sparrows are ground foragers and it's not unusual to see flocks of them hopping and scratching in leaf and pine litter. The only bird I've seen that can tear up a damp spring yard more than a fox sparrow is a wild turkey; an expanse of small divots and overturned leaves and soil is a sure sign that they've been rooting around. They usually eat insects but will happily dig around under a seed feeder or eat suet pellets on the ground. Since fox sparrows move north as the weather warms, we'll see them around longer during colder April weather like we've had this year. They seem to be especially active during wet, blustery spring weather and you're more likely to see them under trees where winter leaf litter hasn't been raked than out in open grassy areas.
Fox sparrows resemble another spring favorite, the song sparrow, but their behaviors are quite different. Song sparrows arrive even earlier than fox sparrows, by mid-March, and they stick around for the summer. They sing from a high perch, while the fox sparrow's constant whistling song is heard on their breeding grounds in the far north and intermountain western U.S. Like most sparrows, they will congregate with other sparrows especially during winter and migration. If you're visiting their summer habitats, you might spot their nests under conifers or upturned stumps. They've usually moved along out of the Northland by early May depending on the season.
Fox sparrow populations are going the way of many songbirds in recent years: they're considered a common species but their numbers have declined by about 50% over the past 50 years. They actually benefit from logging and forest fires that create the shrubby new growth habitat that fox sparrows benefit from. Wildfires during the summer breeding season are another thing altogether and contribute to the decline of countless wild creatures and habitats.
So let's wish the fox sparrows a safe journey and a good summer up north and out West. They'll gradually be replaced by later spring travelers and arrivals. If we have any readers who are spending more time at home and including bird watching in their family activities, I'd love to hear about what you're seeing where you live. Do you have a favorite bird you watch for every spring or a cool story about a bird experience? Let me know. I'll be collecting a few of my own and sharing them soon. Stay safe and well and don't forget that birdwatching reduces stress and anxiety!
Sarah Morris is a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the Town of Gingles. She can be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.
