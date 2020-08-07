Every summer around this time I get to finally meet all those kids my local bird parents have been so busy raising for the past few weeks. It's usually a different batch every year: American robins and house wrens one year, rose-breasted grosbeaks and chipping sparrows another. This summer our young robins are all over the lawn, and when the common grackles arrived at the suet feeders this July they brought a bunch of noisy, demanding youngsters that they fed continuously. The real joy this year has been the passel of juvenile purple finches that have crowded the feeders and provided hours of entertainment.
Purple finches are feisty, chunky finches that prefer our northern coniferous forests for breeding. They look like sparrows, but their heavy, cone-shaped beaks set them apart, as does the deep rose coloring of the males. They're about the same color as a raspberry or thimbleberry with some brown showing through. Females are brown and streaked on the undersides, with a white eyebrow that shows up as lighter pink on the males. Purple finches are seed-eaters, so they're easy to bring to your bird feeders especially with black oil sunflower seeds. You can see them in the spring eating poplar buds and in the summer in berry patches. Oriole fans may be disappointed to find purple finches in the orange slice feeders, but since they often pick the seeds out of the oranges, they shouldn't do too much damage. A lot of people get them mixed up with house finches, which were introduced to the Eastern U.S. back in the 1940s; we don't have a population of them this far north in Wisconsin. House finches tend to crowd out purple finches and have led to their declines in some areas so perhaps that's just as well. Our Northland purple finches are here year-round, but for most of the U.S. they're a winter bird (and the migrants we have here tend to return every other year, hence the periodic boom cycle like we seem to be having this summer.) I generally don't see them around my feeders much in the wintertime, when they spread out into different habitats and residential areas.
Since the juveniles appear the same as the adult females, it's hard to tell how many pairs and how many babies I have clamoring and tussling around the feeders. Purple finches tend to be aggressive, especially females, and it's fun to watch them posturing at each other and fighting over who gets the best perch. Both the males and females have a long, warbling song that's best described as "twittering" (not to be confused with "tweeting,” which if you ask me we've had enough of, thank you very much). I tend to hear this around the feeders and in the adjacent trees, along with the generic cheeping sounds made by the young birds. There are usually two adult males around helping supervise all this nonsense. At my house, they're accompanied by any number of equally assertive hummingbirds who are quite willing to strafe and chase off any finches who venture too close to their nectar feeder. I'm hopeful that all these kids can grow up and successfully have kids of their own, since — like so many other songbirds — purple finch populations are declining every year.
I'd love to hear from readers about what kinds of bird families readers are seeing in their yards or out and about this summer. Last week I mentioned some baby mergansers in the Sylvania Wilderness, and I also saw a family of Canada geese with very young goslings on the same hike. I had no idea that geese bred so late in the summer and hope that the lakes don't freeze too early so these little guys will be ready and able to move along to open water.
