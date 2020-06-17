Canthook lake

Canthook Lake in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.

Three Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest campgrounds in Ashland and Bayfield counties are among several slated to open Friday.

Stockfarm Bridge Recreation Area near Glidden, Beaver Lake Recreation Area near Mellen, and Birch Grove Recreation Area near Iron River will open on a first-come, first-served basis, with reservations being honored at Stockfarm and Beaver Lake starting Monday.

Group sites will continue to be closed at and reservations at group sites will be cancelled and refunded for the months of June and July at Stockfarm.

A full list of recreation areas opening Friday is available at fs.usda.gov/CNNF.

All additional campgrounds remain closed until further notice. Reservable sites will be canceled and refunded through June 30.

If circumstances change, and additional campgrounds are opened before June 30, reservable sites may be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

An order limiting the size of groups of 10 people or less per group remains in effect until further notice.

