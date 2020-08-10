The missing three-year-old girl from Winter, Abigail Ladwig, has been located safe, according to an announcement Monday evening from the Sawyer County Sheriff's Department.
Sheriff Doug Mrotek thanked all the volunteers and everyone involved in the search for the girl.
Abigail was reported missing by her mother Sunday, Aug. 9, around 6:45 p.m. She was last seen following the family dog, a tan/brown cocker spaniel named Peanut. She was barefoot. The mother said her daughter had been playing outside and likely wandered of. She said they notified police shortly after they realized she was missing. The family lives in an area surrounded by 40 acres of forest.
A Sheriff's update at 8:36 p.m. Monday night announced Abigail had been located.
On Sunday, Sawyer County Search and Rescue personnel were out almost all night. Helicopters, drones, and volunteers were out most of Monday searching.
The agencies involved in the search include Sawyer County Search and Rescue, St. Louis County Search and Rescue, Wisconsin Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, US Border Patrol, Price County Sheriff's Office, Rusk County Sheriff's Office, Washburn County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin Emergency Management, Sawyer County Emergency Management, Washburn County Emergency Management, Canine Emergency Response Team (K-9), Canine SOS, Exeland Fire Department, Winter Fire Department, Round Lake Fire Department, Canine Search Midwest, Central Lakes Search, Newbold Fire and Rescue, and Chippewa Fire District.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.