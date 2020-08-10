Updated Information

Story updated Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. with safe return of missing girl.

The missing three-year-old girl from Winter, Abigail Ladwig, has been located safe, according to an announcement Monday evening from the Sawyer County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff Doug Mrotek thanked all the volunteers and everyone involved in the search for the girl.

Abigail (Abby) Ladwig

Abigail was reported missing by her mother Sunday, Aug. 9, around 6:45 p.m. She was last seen following the family dog, a tan/brown cocker spaniel named Peanut. She was barefoot. The mother said her daughter had been playing outside and likely wandered of. She said they notified police shortly after they realized she was missing. The family lives in an area surrounded by 40 acres of forest.

A Sheriff's update at 8:36 p.m. Monday night announced Abigail had been located.

On Sunday, Sawyer County Search and Rescue personnel were out almost all night. Helicopters, drones, and volunteers were out most of Monday searching.

The agencies involved in the search include Sawyer County Search and Rescue, St. Louis County Search and Rescue, Wisconsin Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, US Border Patrol, Price County Sheriff's Office, Rusk County Sheriff's Office, Washburn County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin Emergency Management, Sawyer County Emergency Management, Washburn County Emergency Management, Canine Emergency Response Team (K-9), Canine SOS, Exeland Fire Department, Winter Fire Department, Round Lake Fire Department, Canine Search Midwest, Central Lakes Search, Newbold Fire and Rescue, and Chippewa Fire District.

