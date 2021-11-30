Bettie (Mary Elizabeth) Olmsted Distin passed away in Englewood, CO on November 11, 2021, on Veteran's Day. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. Survived by her children: Shelley (Rick) Mathison, Mark (Reggie) Distin; Renee (Patrick) Pilcher, and Drew (Lori) Distin, along with 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Also, brother Jim (Lisa) and numerous nieces and nephews. Bettie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob (2007), brothers Richard and Bill, as well as grandchildren Garrett and Savannah.

Interment will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, CO. A memorial to honor Bettie is planned for February 27, 2022.

