Marshfield Clinic is offering free workshops called “Caring Conversations” to highlight the importance of people exploring their goals and values related to future medical decisions in the event they are unable to communicate those wishes.
These workshops are held at Minocqua Center in the lower level conference room the first Tuesday of every month, from 1-2:30 p.m., and the third Tuesday of each month, from 5:15-6:45 p.m.
Participants are asked to register in advance by calling 1-844-853-4106. Individual appointments are also available at both locations. There is no charge for appointments.
“One of the biggest misconceptions in this process is that family members will be able to make health care decisions if a loved one is unable,” said Leslie Borne, advance care planning coordinator. “Without an advance directive, even your spouse does not have the legal authority to make health care decisions for you. In an already stressful time, your loved ones may have to go to court for guardianship and this is time-consuming, costly, and the individual’s wishes may still be unknown. Advance care planning helps your family honor your choices based on your wishes.”
Advance care planning is for anyone age 18 or older and of sound mind. For more information, to register for a free workshop or to schedule a free individual appointment, call 844-853-4106 or 715-221-7132.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.