Marion R Miklas (nee Haegerl), age 99 was born into eternal life on July 5, 2021. She was born on March 14, 1922, the daughter of Teresa and Frank Haegerl. Marion grew up on a farm in Butternut, Wisconsin. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Caledonia where a mass will be held in her honor.
Surviving are her son, Michael Olszyk, granddaughter, Nevaeh Olszyk, step daughter, Lynn Oswald,and nieces and nephews, Pamela Haegerl, Bruce Haegerl, Karen (John) Knox, Daniel Haegerl (Annette Terselic), and Douglas (Stephanie) Haegerl.
Marion was preceded in death by her first husband, Al Olszyk, second husband, Joseph Miklas, brother, Kenneth Haegerl and sister in law, Mary Jean Haegerl and her parents.
Marion was laid to rest next to her husband, Joseph Miklas, in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, Wisconsin.
