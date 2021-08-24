Marion Ethel Johnson, 85, of Phillips, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2021, at Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home, while under the care of Marshfield Clinic Home Health & Hospice. Ethel was born on October 12, 1935, to Harry and Delia (Roeder) Liebelt, in Phillips, WI.
Ethel attended school in Phillips, where she met the love of her life, Elmer Johnson. After being high school sweethearts, they were married after graduation on August 21, 1954.
Ethel and Elmer loved their life in the Northwoods. She loved nature - spending time outdoors fishing, watching wildlife, and finding beauty in anything. She enjoyed playing dress up with her granddaughters and cooking for her family.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Elmer; son, Dave (Julie); grandchildren, Ashley (Tim) Kraemer and Samantha Johnson (Matt); great-grandson, Edwin Kraemer; numerous nieces and nephews.
Ethel is preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Richard Liebelt.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 Forest Ave, Phillips, WI 54555, with Pastor Dean Arbs officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls Home Health & Hospice, 133 North Lake Avenue, Phillips, WI 54555. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
