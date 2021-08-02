Marilyn Josephine O’Donnell age 84 passed away on July 25, 2021. She was born on December 6, 1936 to Frank and Mary Sagadin. Marilyn was a lifelong Packers fan. Marilyn, along with her Dad, showed Quarter Horses, and was the first woman to show a Quarter Horse Stallion. Marilyn was also a member of the KSKJ Slovenian Lodge.

Marilyn is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years Robert, loving daughters Sharon (Dennis) Multerer, Sherry Gliszczinski, Mary (Larry) Gundrum, grandchildren Jenna (Brian) Wallander, Kara, Kristin and Kayla Gliszczinski, Brittany (Nick) Sargent, Dustin (Courtney) Gundrum, great-grandsons Logan and Conner, Gliszczinski, Gavin, Cole and Grant Gundrum, baby Owen Wallander, her brother Gerald Sagadin, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff from Horizon Hospice.

Memorials to Kathy Hospice in West Bend or St Jude Children’s Hospital are appreciated.

