Margaret Marie Trinko, age 93, of Minocqua, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at her home. She was born on October 1, 1927 in Eisenstein, WI, the daughter of Karl and Rosa Zipperer (nee Miesbauer). Margaret was a teacher in northern Wisconsin for 40 years, teaching in the elementary grades in Eisenstein, Park Falls, and Lac du Flambeau for 6 years, and then for 34 years in the Minocqua-Hazelhurst-Lake Tomahawk Elementary School.
Margaret was an active member of the St. Patrick’s, then Holy Family, Catholic parishes. She was also a vibrant board member and active docent at the Minocqua Museum for approximately 27 years. In addition, she was the sparkplug behind the monthly MHLT Retired Teacher’s Breakfasts, as well as being the long-time Treasurer of the MHLT Teacher’s Union. She had also participated in 49 Elderhostel (Roads Scholar) programs throughout our nation. She was also a passionate devotee of the board game, Rummikub, especially when shared with her close friend, MaryAnn Miller.
Margaret was predeceased by her three brothers, Ernest, Arnold, and Clement, and her sister, Anita Herbst, as well as her grandson, James Trinko. In addition, she was predeceased by her long-time and loving companion, Frank Birkholz. She is survived by her loving son, Curtis, of Port Washington, New York, as well as her granddaughters, Julia Trinko Whalen (spouse Thomas Whalen), of New York, New York; and Victoria Trinko, of Brooklyn, New York. Margaret is further survived by her great grandson, Montgomery Whalen, of New York, New York, her doting goddaughter, Buffy Miller-Jackson of St. Germain, WI, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews, primarily residing in Wisconsin.
A warm thank-you is given to all of my Mother’s at-home caregivers for their exceptional service in providing a warm and caring environment for Mom’s final years in her home. I extend special thanks to the Alpha Wolf for Mom’s caregivers, Sue Turner, who displayed boundless energy, patience, understanding, and affection regarding my Mother.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Holy Family Catholic Church, located at 8950 County J, in Woodruff, with visitation one hour prior to the services at the Church.
Instead of the traditional “after services” luncheon at the church, Marge’s family will be hosting a luncheon for Marge Trinko at Jackson’s Lakeside Cottages, located at 1120 Jackson Lane, in St. Germain, WI. [Proceed on County J North from the Church (left turn out of parking lot to the intersection of County J and Highway 70 east in St. Germain. Turn right onto Highway 70 East for approx. 1,500 feet, and turn left onto Jackson Lane, Proceed approx. one-half mile on Jackson Lane, and then at the big left curve, turn to the right onto the dirt driveway (Jackson Court), and proceed to the Main Lodge of Jackson’s Lakeside Cottages, where Buffy Miller Jackson will be hosting and greeting those participating in the luncheon for Marge Trinko; trip will take approx. 20 minutes from Church.]
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Margaret’s (Marge’s) name to the Firebird Foundation, P.O. Box 165, Minocqua, Wisconsin 54548 [Brooke Johnson, School contact for the Foundation, bjohnson@mhlt.org, (715)892-1918; Foundation is devoted to improving facilities and educational/recreational programs at the Minocqua J1 School District. And/or to the Minocqua Museum, Inc., P.O. Box 1007, Minocqua, Wisconsin 54548 (Robert Hagge, President) – (715)614-0842; Museum is devoted to preserving the history, the artifacts, and the personalities of the Northwoods of Wisconsin.
Bolger Cremation & Funeral Services is assisting the family, visit www.bolgerfuneral.com to share condolences.
