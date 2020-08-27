A 20-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday night after the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received reports of multiple gunshots on Broadway Street in the Village of Rib Lake.
Trinity Keiser is currently being held at the Taylor County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond for first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
A press release from the Sheriff’s Office indicates drugs and mental health issues are “believed to be contributing factors.”
According to the statement, deputies and Medford Police officers responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 26 and began to search on foot for the suspect. They had received information a male suspect had fired multiple shots while inside a residence and again fired more shots while outside on the street.
“Law enforcement officers issued verbal commands to the suspect, to which the suspect complied and was taken into custody without further incident. An AK-47 rifle was located about 30 yards from where the suspect was apprehended. There were no injuries reported as s result of this incident,” reads the statement.
The incident remains under investigation by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and Rib Lake Police Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.