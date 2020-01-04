An adult male was taken into custody in the City of Park Falls on Jan. 3, in connection with an ongoing investigation into a reported sexual assault. 

At approximately 3:10 p.m. on Friday, the Park Falls Police Department, along with the assistance of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department Special Response Team, executed a search warrant at a Park Falls residence.

Information had been received indicating the suspect may be armed and would either cause harm to himself or others if confronted by police.

The Special Response Team made entry into the home and located the suspect inside. The suspect was safely taken into custody.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing. 

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments