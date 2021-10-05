The Park Falls Public Library welcomes The Magic of Isaiah to its stage Saturday, Oct. 9.
Isaiah Foster is a professional magician from the LaCrosse region who has been performing magic since he was 9 years of age. Making people smile, laugh and creating wonder is his ultimate goal.
This family-friendly, Halloween-themed show for magic lovers of all ages will begin at 11 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. The show is made possible through generous funding from employees of the Weather Shield Lite Foundation.
Due to the mixed ages of attendees and to protect the health of the youngest patrons, masks are respectfully required of the audience.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.