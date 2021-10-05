The Park Falls Public Library welcomes The Magic of Isaiah to its stage Saturday, Oct. 9.

Isaiah Foster is a professional magician from the LaCrosse region who has been performing magic since he was 9 years of age. Making people smile, laugh and creating wonder is his ultimate goal.

This family-friendly, Halloween-themed show for magic lovers of all ages will begin at 11 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. The show is made possible through generous funding from employees of the Weather Shield Lite Foundation.

Due to the mixed ages of attendees and to protect the health of the youngest patrons, masks are respectfully required of the audience.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments