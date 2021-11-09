Luanna Carol Fuchs, age 68 of Butternut, WI; formerly of Metamora, Illinois, passed away peacefully, October 26th, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Luanna was born April 9, 1953 in Pontiac Illinois, the daughter of Floyd and Mary Ruth (Richards) Rich. Her early life and schooling were in Pontiac Illinois, Pontiac Township High School, Class of 1971. She went on to further her education with a Diploma in Practical Nursing, Clas of 1988 and then an Associate’s Degree in Applied Science, Nursing in 1989 both from Southeastern Community College, Burlington, Iowa. She was also a Mary Kay Cosmetics consultant for many years. Luanna loved crafting, cooking, garage sales and thrifting, she was an avid collector. She enjoyed gardening and being with family.
On March 13, 1993 she married James Fuchs in Flanagan, Illinois and together raised their blended family. Luanna and her husband James, were the recipients of the Echo Award for organ/tissue awareness through Donate A Life for the State of Illinois. In 2020 they moved to Butternut WI.
She is survived by her husband James of Butternut, WI, their 5 children: Johnathan Renken of Fort Madison IA; Anthony (Christina) Renken of Park Falls, WI; Miranda (Dave) Zerwer of East Peoria, Ill; Traci Lockhart of Talbot, TN; Brandon Fuchs of Chillicothe, Ill; grand-children: Sarah, Jesse, Rebekah; Robert, Parker, Jessica, Jordann, Tyler; Jaden, Damien; Ashlee and Nathan; her sisters: Alice Gorey of West Union, IA and Linda (Bruce) Keller of Oracle, AZ; her brother-in-law William Legner of Pontiac, Ill; sister-in-law Carol Rich of Pontiac, Ill; 5 great-children, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends and special extended family, the Johnson’s of Utah.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Floyd and Mary Ruth Rich, her sister Judy Legner, her brothers: Duwayne (Buddy) Rich, Joey Dell Rich, her brother-in-laws: Donald Klendworth, David Gorey, her sister-in-law Angie Rich and young son Robert Fuchs.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date with interment at Center Cemetery in Flanagan, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Central Illinois Memorial Kidney Fund at www.cimkf.org in her memory or consider becoming an organ donor.
