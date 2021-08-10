Louis Kotora III passed away suddenly Thursday, July 29th 2021 at his home in Fifield WI. He was 56 years old.
Louie was born January 24th, 1965 to Louis and Julie Kotora in Park Falls WI. He graduated from Park Falls high school in 1983. On March 29, 1986 he married Brenda Wehrman and the two of them settled in Fifield where they raised their daughter.
Louie worked at Industrial Air Products for many years as a welder, fabricator, and field service technician. He became very accomplished in the industrial fan industry. His field service job took him across the globe and he made many friends along the way.
When he wasn’t working, Louie was outdoors riding snowmobiles, 4-wheeling, working in the woods with his dad and grandfather, hunting, or fishing. He loved to cook for and entertain friends and family. He had a passion for cars and music. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed it and will be sadly missed by many.
Louie is survived by his wife of 35 years Brenda, daughter Alicia (Dan) Stevens, granddaughter Teryn Stevens, mother Julie and father Louis Jr, sister Jackie, and nephew Justin (Larissa) Martinovich as well as many cousins.
A funeral service will be held on August 14, 2021 at Christ the Servant Church in Park Falls with a luncheon to follow at Movrich Park in Fifield. The family would like to thank Birch St Funeral Service for assisting with his care.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.