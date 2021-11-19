Louis J. Salsbury “Bud”, 69, of Phillips, WI, died due to complications of COVID-19 on November 4, 2021. He was well liked in the community and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie and sons, David, and Mike Helander. There are no services planned at this time.

Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Louis “Bud” as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments