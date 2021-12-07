Lorry J. Hanish, 94, of Phillips, passed away on December 1, 2021, at Park Manor Nursing Home, in Park Falls, WI. Lorry was born on December 13, 1926, to John and Ann (Wagner) in Phillips, WI.
Lorry grew up in Phillips and attended school until his senior year when he was drafted into the Air Force. He fought in World War II and the Korean Conflict as a Supply Sergeant. He worked in the Flooring Mill in Phillips, for Wisconsin Motors and A.O. Smith in Milwaukee, returning to Phillips, he worked on Johnson's Mink Ranch before becoming a custodian for the School District and the telephone company. Lorry married Dorothy Mcbride on November 17, 1953, and they just celebrated 69 years of marriage. In his free time, he really enjoyed musky fishing and gardening.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; children, Carl J., Peter E. (Jackie), Tim M. (Susan Roush); grandchildren, Shayna (Andy) Wild, Kyle J., Brad (Laura) Roush, Brent Roush, and Sarah (Kenny) Roush; and great-grandchild, Tripp Wild.
Lorry is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Ruby Dachs, Edward, Grace Streeter, Merton, Beatrice Dahene, and one infant sister.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021, at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 655 S. Lake Ave, Phillips, WI, 54555. Visitation will be held from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home, 304 N. Avon Ave, Phillips, WI, 54555, prior to services on Monday. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Phillips.
